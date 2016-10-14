CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Domestic Violence still a Blemish on Society

0 reads
Leave a comment
Gurmay Fraser

Source: Gurmay Fraser / Gurmay Fraser

Domestic violence continues to blemish the social fabric of our country. According to the Center’s of Disease Control and Prevention, severe physical violence was experienced by 22% of women and 14% of men. This includes being hit with something hard, being kicked or beaten, or being burned. Among victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, 71% of women and 58% of men first experienced these types of violence before the age of 25.  And, every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten. And, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women – more than car accidents, mugging and rapes combined. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talks with Author and Professor, Gurmay Fraser about her harrowing experiences with domestic abuse and violence.

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”Rabi4_MCycB5″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

Domestic Violence still a Blemish on Society was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close