Nat Turner’s Revolt: A Different Portrait of the Slave Experience

'Birth Of A Nation' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The portrait of slavery for far too long has been that of the docile and acquiescing slave always buckling under the weight of a cruel and unjust system. But with the release of ‘The Birth of a Nation,’ a different picture of the slave experience emerges. It’s a picture of insurrection and rebellion. It’s a depiction of bravery and courage despite overwhelming odds. Yes, it’s the story of Nat Turner, a Baptist Preacher that led a fated slave revolt that claimed the lives of dozens of whites in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831.

Nate Parker’s, ‘The Birth of Nation’ is finally in theaters. America now has an opportunity to learn more about one of history’s most compelling and complex figures, Prophet Nat.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delves into the history of a man many people in the African American community consider a hero.

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”OYNMWceU1B6N” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

