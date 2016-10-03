Michelle Obama To Visit Raleigh And Charlotte Tuesday

Michelle Obama will campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Raleigh and Charlotte on Tuesday.

She’ll be at the Charlotte Convention Center at 12 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

After that she’ll be at Reynolds Coliseum at 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for that event.

Michelle Obama is expected to urge North Carolina voters to register to vote before the Oct. 14 deadline.

Early voting begins October 20.

