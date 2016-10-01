CLOSE
National
HomeNational

CIAA Basketball Tourney Remains In Charlotte Next Year, But

0 reads
Leave a comment
CIAA 2017 Logo

Source: CIAA / CIAA

The CIAA announced on Friday afternoon that basketball tournament will remain in Charlotte in 2017, but the conference is relocating eight of 10 events out of the state. The conference is joining other athletic conferences in moving their tournament events out of the state to show their disapproval of HB 2.

In a statement the conference said, “Due to time constraints, particularly as they relate to contractual obligations, the 2017 CIAA Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament will remain in Charlotte as relocation would not be in the best interest of the membership and its student-athletes at this time.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The CIAA joins the ACC and the NCAA in removing championships for North Carolina as a result of HB2. Governor Pat McCrory asked the Charlotte City Council to rescind it’s non-discrimination ordinance. In return, he would call a special session of the General Assembly. However, it’s been widely reported since that even if Charlotte rescinded its ordinance, there was no guarantee that the state General Assembly would repeal HB2.

CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert

34 photos Launch gallery

CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert

Continue reading CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert

CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert

CIAA Basketball Tourney Remains In Charlotte Next Year, But was originally published on my927charlotte.com

basketball tournament , CIAA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close