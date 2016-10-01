CIAA Basketball Tourney Remains In Charlotte Next Year, But

The CIAA announced on Friday afternoon that basketball tournament will remain in Charlotte in 2017, but the conference is relocating eight of 10 events out of the state. The conference is joining other athletic conferences in moving their tournament events out of the state to show their disapproval of HB 2.
In a statement the conference said, “Due to time constraints, particularly as they relate to contractual obligations, the 2017 CIAA Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament will remain in Charlotte as relocation would not be in the best interest of the membership and its student-athletes at this time.”
The CIAA joins the ACC and the NCAA in removing championships for North Carolina as a result of HB2. Governor Pat McCrory asked the Charlotte City Council to rescind it’s non-discrimination ordinance. In return, he would call a special session of the General Assembly. However, it’s been widely reported since that even if Charlotte rescinded its ordinance, there was no guarantee that the state General Assembly would repeal HB2.
CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert
CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert
1. Fantasia takes selfie with Skylah At Legends of Hip-Hop Concert1 of 34
2. Fantasia Says Hello At Legends of Hip-Hop Concert2 of 34
3. Eddie Owens and Fantasia3 of 34
4. MC Lyte CIAA 2015 - WOSF4 of 34
5. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF5 of 34
6. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF6 of 34
7. Eddie Owens hosts at the CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Show7 of 34
8. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF8 of 34
9. Big Daddy Kane CIAA 2015 - WOSF9 of 34
10. Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh CIAA 2015 - WOSF10 of 34
11. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF11 of 34
12. Doug E. Fresh CIAA 2015 - WOSF12 of 34
13. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF13 of 34
14. Eddie Owens hosts at the CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Show14 of 34
15. Big Daddy Kane CIAA 2015 - WOSF15 of 34
16. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF16 of 34
17. Doug E. Fresh CIAA 2015 - WOSF17 of 34
18. Big Daddy Kane CIAA 2015 - WOSF18 of 34
19. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF19 of 34
20. Doug E. Fresh CIAA 2015 - WOSF20 of 34
21. Doug E. Fresh CIAA 2015 - WOSF21 of 34
22. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF22 of 34
23. CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Show23 of 34
24. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF24 of 34
25. Eddie Owens and Jacqie Carptenter25 of 34
26. Eddie Owens hosts at the CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Show26 of 34
27. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF27 of 34
28. Eddie Owens hosts at the CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Show28 of 34
29. MC Lyte CIAA 2015 - WOSF29 of 34
30. Fantasia At CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert30 of 34
31. Big Daddy Kane CIAA 2015 - WOSF31 of 34
32. Eddie Owens and Jacqie Carpenter32 of 34
33. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF33 of 34
34. Slick Rick CIAA 2015 - WOSF34 of 34
CIAA Basketball Tourney Remains In Charlotte Next Year, But was originally published on my927charlotte.com