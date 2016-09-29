$170M Flint Water Deal Sends Funds To Devastated Communities, Avoids Government Shutdown

Gov. Snyder says the Flint Water Deal is focused on intermediate and long-term actions to help the people of the city.

News One
| 09.29.16
Millions of dollars are heading to Flint, Michigan, to help deal with the water crisis after Congress finally agreed to funnel funds into the city.

Flint received the funding after Democrats put up a fight while voting for a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. The agreement gives Flint $170 million dollars for water infrastructure projects.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was quoted as stating the following about the Flint water deal:

“So I would say why we’ve seen such significant progress…our work is going to be ongoing and long term. So this isn’t just about short-term actions, intermediate term actions, but this is a whole series of actions that could be going on for many years on terms of doing things to help the families and children of flint.”

The temporary spending measure will keep the federal government open through December ninth of this year.

Watch Roland Martin and NewsOne Now‘s coverage of the Flint water deal in the video clip above.

