Pastor Of The Month: Rev. Willie C. Alford [PHOTOS]

The Light 103.9 paid a visit to Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 163 Poplar Grove Church Ln in Faison, NC 28341. The Light’s Jerry Smith presented the 2016 August Pastor Of The Month plaque to Rev. Willie C. Alford.

The ceremony took place during the September 11 service. The presentation was done in front of a spired filled congregation. After the service, Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church, had communion service followed by dinner with the church congregation, family and friends. See the photos of the presentation below.

ALSO SEE:

Photo Credit :: Jerry Smith