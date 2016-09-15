CLOSE
Pastor of the Month
Home

Pastor Of The Month: Rev. Willie C. Alford [PHOTOS]

3 reads
Leave a comment

2016 August Pastor Of The Month

The Light 103.9 paid a visit to Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 163 Poplar Grove Church Ln in Faison, NC 28341. The Light’s Jerry Smith presented the 2016 August Pastor Of The Month plaque to Rev. Willie C. Alford.

The ceremony took place during the September 11 service. The presentation was done in front of a spired filled congregation. After the service, Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church, had communion service followed by dinner with the church congregation, family and friends. See the photos of the presentation below.

August 2016 Pastor Of The Month [PHOTOS]
2016 Pastor Of The Month
17 photos

ALSO SEE:

July 2016 Pastor of the Month

June 2016 Pastor of the Month

May 2016 Pastor of the Month

Photo Credit :: Jerry Smith

2016 August Pastor Of The Month , Jerry Smith , PASTOR REV. WILLIE C. ALFORD , Popular Grove Missionary Baptist Church

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close