Congratulations! Pastor Aaron McNair Our September Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Aaron McNair, Jr. of Mt. Moriah Community Church Raleigh, on being our September Pastor of the Month. Read more about Pastor McNair below and listen for the Powerminute that will feature Pastor McNair and soon we will announce when you can join The Light for the celebration and presentation of the Pastor of the Month Plaque. Brought to you by The Light 103.9.

Pastor Aaron McNair Jr.

Jeremiah 3:15 “And I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.” When I read this scripture, it profoundly describes my pastor Aaron B. McNair Jr., because he not only preaches, but teaches the word in a way where we are left EMPOWERED. Pastor McNair aka Pastor Mac deserves this award because he is a humble man, and he has a PROFOUND LOVE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE!!!! You can get in contact whenever you may need him, and he is a genuinely nice young man that’s on fire for the Lord. He is a man of IMPACT, AND HE HAS MADE A DECLARATION THAT HE WILL FIGHT NOT ONLY FOR HIS FAMILY AND CHURCH FAMILY BUT FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE IN RALEIGH. Pastor Mac is striving to make a Joyful noise in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is a Pastor that is trying to empower the community with preeaching and teaching the word of God!!!!! Pastor McNair is a awesome man of God, and i am proud to say that he is my Pastor!!!!! This is why i think and i KNOW that he is deserving of this Award. Love you Pastor Mac!! Man of Impact!

Photo Credit :: Mt. Moriah Community Church

