Survivor of 9/11 Terror Attacks Shares her Story 15 Years Later

Michelle Grey

Michelle Grey

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terror attacks on our country.  It was an attack that resulted in the collapse and destruction of the World Trade Center, significant damage to the Pentagon and left 2,996 Americans dead and over 6,000 people injured. The images of that horrible day are still seared into the hearts and mind of the American people.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talks with Michelle Grey, a survivor of the Sept. 11th terror attack.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”IyIuyOLV6dLh” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

 

Survivor of 9/11 Terror Attacks Shares her Story 15 Years Later was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

