Nominate Your Pastor For Pastor Of The Month

It’s time to nominate your Pastor for the Pastor of the Month.  Tell us in 300 words of less why your Pastor should be the Pastor of the Month. Click here to submit your pastor entry!

The deadline to nominate is Sunday May 6th at 11:59pm.  The Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Zero Rez and The  Light 103.9.

