The Daunting task of Preventing Suicide

North Carolina ranks 16th in the nation for suicide. According to the 2015 Mecklenburg County Community Pulse report, suicide is the second leading cause of death for residents aged 25-64. Teenagers in Mecklenburg county remain a high risk group for suicide. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland, talked with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for the Charlotte branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health about National Suicide Prevention Month and the resources available to people in desperate need of help.
