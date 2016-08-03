Bomber Of Birmingham 16th St. Baptist Church Seeks Parole

Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., last living convicted bomber of one of the worst racially motivated attacks is seeking parole to live his last days as a free man.

Blanton Jr is a former Ku Klux Klan member who planted a bomb under the step of the Birmingham 16th Street Baptist Church in September 15, 1963 that killed 4 young girls. Blanton avoided conviction for 38years but was finally sentenced to life in 2001 and is now asking the courts for freedom so he can die a free man.

The former U.S. attorney who convicted him, Doug Jones, says: “Fact of the matter is he bombed a house of God on Sunday morning and killed four children and needs to do the time for his crimes.” Jones is betting the 86-year-old Blanton dies behind prison walls.