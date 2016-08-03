CLOSE
Bomber Of Birmingham 16th St. Baptist Church Seeks Parole

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

 

Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., last living convicted bomber of one of the worst racially motivated attacks is seeking parole to live his last days as a free man.

Blanton Jr is a former Ku Klux Klan member who planted a bomb under the step of the Birmingham 16th Street Baptist Church in September 15, 1963 that killed 4 young girls.  Blanton avoided conviction for 38years but was finally sentenced to life in 2001 and is now asking the courts for freedom so he can die a free man.

The former U.S. attorney who convicted him, Doug Jones, says: “Fact of the matter is he bombed a house of God on Sunday morning and killed four children and needs to do the time for his crimes.”   Jones is betting the 86-year-old Blanton dies behind prison walls.

