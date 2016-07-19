Election 2016 :: What You Need To Know

This year marks one of the most influential elections in our nation’s history. On the national stage it looks as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be fighting it out for the nation’s top office. While this is a very important election, it’s also important that we are voting in the local and state elections. While many think it may be hard – but not impossible – for Donald Trump to win the White House, Republicans can still come out on top if they win local and state elections. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, it’s important for your voice to be heard. Here’s what you need to know to ensure that your voice is heard in the 2016 presidential, state and local races.

Voter Registration Deadline :: The last day to register to vote in North Carolina is October 14.

:: The last day to register to vote in North Carolina is October 14. Still need to register? Download the proper registration forms and get details on how to return your voter registration document.

Download the proper registration forms and get details on how to return your voter registration document. Unsure of you if you are registered? Check your voter registration status.

Check your voter registration status. Beginning with the 2016 elections, North Carolina voters casting a ballot in person will be required to present a government-issued photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a North Carolina drivers license, a non-operators ID card, a US passport, a military ID, a Veterans Affairs card or certain tribal IDs. If you haven’t been able to obtain an acceptable photo ID, you CAN still vote. Learn more.

still vote. Learn more. North Carolina also offers early voting. Early voting for the 2016 North Carolina general election runs Oct. 27 – Nov. 5. Early voting, or One-Stop Absentee Voting, runs prior to the election. Any registered voter may vote in person during this time at their county board of elections office. In addition, some counties set up additional voting sites during the early voting period.

Find your Election Day polling place. Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Need to update your registration? No problem, you can updated your name, address or party affiliation you can fill out a voter registration form or complete the form on your voter registration card and mail it in to your county board of elections office. If you move to a new county you will have to complete a new voter registration form instead of updating your current voter registration card.

No problem, you can updated your name, address or party affiliation you can fill out a voter registration form or complete the form on your voter registration card and mail it in to your county board of elections office. If you move to a new county you will have to complete a new voter registration form instead of updating your current voter registration card. If you have moved more than 30 days prior to the election you will need to be registered and may only vote at your new polling place. If you have moved fewer than 30 days prior to the election, you are still qualified to vote in your prior polling place and may vote only there.

Voting by absentee ballot is easy. To vote by absentee ballot you must request a mail-in absentee ballot from your county board of elections no later than 5:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday before the election. Your absentee ballot must be returned to the county Board of Election by 5:00 p.m. on the day before the election.

Click here for a list of candidate guides.

For more information on voting in North Carolina, please contact yourcounty board of elections office.

Bea Williams, APR

