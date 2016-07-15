CLOSE
National
A Call for Healing as Justice is Pursued

Trinity CC

The nation is in desperate need of healing.  On the heels of the deadly shootings that claimed the lives of Anton Sterling, Philando Castile and five police officers in Dallas, Tx, leaders of all stripes are scrambling to close a divide that continues to widen. In his address to memorialize the five slain officers in Dallas, President Obama challenged the country to find common ground and heal in the midst of tragedy. The President repeated his call during a televised town hall discussion.  Community and faith leaders in Charlotte are doing their part in bridging the gap with police even as protests continues. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Bishop Keith Felton, Senior Pastor of the Trinity Christian Center about how the country should move forward with healing as the Sterling and Castile families pursue justice.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”lLxi1ug_MrGH” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

 

A Call for Healing as Justice is Pursued was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

