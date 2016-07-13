CLOSE
Electrical Cables Cause Underground Explosions In Downtown Durham

Tuesday night a couple of underground explosions shocked downtown Durham and lifted manhole covers from the street.  The explosion was due to high voltage cables touching. Officials said there was some minor damage to one building.

SOURCE: wral.com

