Reasonable Gun Reform Continues to Elude Congress

In the wake of the shooting massacre at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Florida in which 49 people were killed and over 50 people injured, the gun control debate is once again in the headlines. Two of the 49 victims killed in the Orlando shooting were from North Carolina, Shane Tomlinson, 33, of Greenville and  Tevin Crosby from Statesville. North Carolina, as well as the City of Charlotte is grappling with sober gun violence statistics.  The Tar Heel state ranks 15th worst in gun violence. And according to published reports, 70 percent of homicide victims in Charlotte last year were African Americans, despite being only 35 percent of the city’s population. Now that gun control is back in the headlines, communities like Charlotte have a chance to push Congressional leaders toward reasonable gun reforms.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delves into the Gun Control debate.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”9FDXstu_gtc6″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

