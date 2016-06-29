Toyota Recalls

It’s another major Toyota recall of 3.37 million cars over airbag and emissions control issues. No injuries have been reported.

Tuesday Toyota recalled Prius models and Lexus CT200h cars made from 2010 to 2012 over air bag inflators that could have a small crack in a weld, which could lead to the separation of the inflator chambers.

Also, Tevaporative fuel emissions control units in models produced from 2006 to 2015 including the Prius, Auris compact hatchback and its popular Corolla models were prone to cracks, which could expand over time and lead to fuel leaks.

