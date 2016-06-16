CLOSE
Local
Home

Join Us This Saturday For The Juneteenth Celebration

0 reads
Leave a comment
Juneteenth Festival

Source: Foxy NC staff / Foxy NC staff

A fun filled, educational and uplifting event, with entertainment throughout day featuring national recording artists & local performers, food & merchandise vendors, health fair, kids zone, exhibitors & more!

Join The Light 103.9 June 18th in downtown Durham from 1pm – 10pm for the 12th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration. It will be a fun filled day with an Opening Ceremony that including songs, prayer, elected officials, clergy and more. The day also features musical entertainment throughout the day with national and local performers.

 

NC JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

  • June 18, 2016 – June 18, 2016
  • E. Main Street bet. Roxboro & Dilliard Streets
  • 330 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701
  • 1-10pm
  • FREE admission
  • (919) 680-046

CLICK HERE to read more.

 

Juneteenth celebration durham

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close