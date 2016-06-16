Join Us This Saturday For The Juneteenth Celebration

A fun filled, educational and uplifting event, with entertainment throughout day featuring national recording artists & local performers, food & merchandise vendors, health fair, kids zone, exhibitors & more!

Join The Light 103.9 June 18th in downtown Durham from 1pm – 10pm for the 12th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration. It will be a fun filled day with an Opening Ceremony that including songs, prayer, elected officials, clergy and more. The day also features musical entertainment throughout the day with national and local performers.

NC JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION



E. Main Street bet. Roxboro & Dilliard Streets

330 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701

1-10pm

FREE admission

(919) 680-046

CLICK HERE to read more.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: