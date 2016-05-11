CLOSE
Join Our Mail Carriers This Saturday In “Stamping Out Hunger”

On Saturday leave a bag of non perishable food items by your mailbox and your local mail carrier will pick it up and donate to the NC Food Bank that serves central and eastern NC.

The National Association of Letter Carriers unite for the 24th Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive, the largest one-day food drive in the nation. Last year we collected enough food to provide 409,720 meals to families in central and eastern North Carolina! This year we hope to make an even bigger difference in the lives of thousands of food insecure households in our service area.

 

 

