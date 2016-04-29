On the heels of North Carolina’s passage of the HB2 law banning cities from expanding equal protections for the transgendered community, corporate pull outs of the Tar Heel state are mounting causing millions of dollars in loss revenue. For its part, the City of Charlotte is moving forward with efforts to have the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, known as both the “bathroom bill” and HB2, repealed. In Part 2 of our discussion of the HB2 law, ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves deeper into wider implications of the law and its impact on the Queen City with Bishop Tonyia Rawls, founding Pastor of the Sacred Souls Community Church.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”bCH6hUVnMOr1″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Bishop Denounces HB2 Law as Hate Bill: Part 2 was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted April 29, 2016

