National
Local Bishop Denounces HB2 Law as a Hate Bill

BISHOP TONYIA RAWLS

Source: RON HOLLAND / Ron Holland

North Carolina’s HB2 Law has sparked controversy around the country. Known as the “Bathroom Bill,” the hastily crafted law was in response to the City of Charlotte’s efforts to provide equal protection to the Transgendered community with regard to use of public rest rooms and facilities. The Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act makes it illegal for cities to expand state public accommodation laws.  Critics of HB2 also note that the law makes it illegal for cities in North Carolina to force companies comply with local minimum wage standards. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Bishop Tonyia Rawls, Founding Pastor of the Sacred Souls Community Church about the HB2 Law. Rawls, who is also the Executive Director and Founder of the Freedom Center for Social Justice also addressed efforts to overturn what she views as a hate bill.

 

 

