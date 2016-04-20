Report: Harriet Tubman To Replace Jackson On The $20 Bill

UPDATE: Wednesday April 20, 2016

In an move that will diversify U.S. currency like never before, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that in addition to putting Harriet Tubman on the $20, a montage of women from the suffrage movement will be added to the back of the $10.

He also announced plans for the reverse side of each bill. A montage of women involved in the American suffrage movement — Lucretia Mott, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Alice Paul — will be on the back of the Hamilton-led $10.

Andrew Jackson will move from the front of the $20 to the back, making way for Tubman, a suffragist and abolitionist who brought slaves to safety on the Underground Railroad, to take over the front.

He also announced plans for an updated $5 bill, which he says will keep Abraham Lincoln on the front, and include the portraits of individuals involved in historic events at the Lincoln Memorial on the back. He said that will include Marian Anderson, Eleanor Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is scheduled to announce Wednesday that Harriet Tubman will replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, Politico reports:

Lew’s decision comes after he announced last summer that he was considering replacing Hamilton on the $10 bill with a woman. The announcement drew swift rebukes from fans of Hamilton, who helped create the Treasury Department and the modern American financial system. Critics immediately suggested Lew take Jackson off the $20 bill given the former president’s role in moving native Americans off their land. Jackson may remain on the $20 bill in some capacity.

Lew also announced a decision to keep Alexander Hamilton on the front of the $10 bill.

