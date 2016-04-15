Mitigating the Impact of Trash and Waste on our Environment

Is there a nexus between the trash in our landfills and several familiar ailments, including Kidney Disease and Cancer? It’s no surprise that trash and waste has some impact on the environment. But establishing whether the methane gas created by waste or “garbage juice,” which contaminates soil and water, can actually lead to stroke and heart disease is quite an interesting question. And with over 240 tons of trash and waste collected, stored and disposed of each year in our city and county landfills, there’s undoubtedly a need to mitigate such an impact on environment and health. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Denada Jackson, Public Information Officer for the City of Charlotte’s Solid Waste Department.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”BBTjpKU6yw5p” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted April 15, 2016

