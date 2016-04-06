CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Tina Campbell Bringing “It’s Personal” To Women’s Empowerment [Interview]

3 reads
Leave a comment
Tina Campbell

Source: Publicity / Promotional

Tina Campbell is an open book about her life challenges, her solo career and new CD project as she talks about forgiveness and upcoming decisions.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”zYqIPk4yHpp3″ player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

Tina will be performing at Women’s Empowerment 2016 on April 16th at the PNC Arena along with Tamela Mann, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY, and Pastor Charles Jenkins.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets today and we’ll see you at Women’s Empowerment 2016.

Find out more about other Women’s Empowerment events like: Empowerment Friday, Empowering Women of the Triangle, and Hotel discounts.

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Erica Campbell , It's Personal , Mary Mary , Tina Campbell

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close