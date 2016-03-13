LIVE UPDATES: TV One, CNN Ohio Democratic Presidential Town Hall

On Sunday night, TV One’s Roland Martin and CNN’s Jake Tapper host a Democratic presidential town hall ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal primary races in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Check here for live updates:

UPDATED: 9:54 PM EST

Clinton vowed to go after the gun lobby when asked what she would do to combat gun violence in impoverished communities.

“I’m going to take them on,” she said of the NRA.

UPDATED: 9:34 PM EST

In response to a question about racial inequities in the criminal justice system, Clinton repeated her position on reforms.

“One in three African-American men will spend some time in jail or prison,” she said. “There is no excuse or justification for it. An African-American young man is more likely to be arrested, charged and convicted for doing the same thing as a White man. We have systemic racism in the criminal justice system. We have to be willing to stand up and question” the inequities.

She called private prisons “a shameful blot” on the criminal justice system.

Clinton also called for the school-to-prison pipeline to be shutdown, saying states should be building schools instead of prisons.

UPDATED: 9:22 PM EST

During an emotional question from a man who spent 39 years on death row and came perilously close to be executed, Clinton side-stepped a question about her defense of the death penalty. She blamed states, saying they are incapable of carrying out fair trials. She said the death penalty should be reserved for mass killings and said what happened to him “was a travesty” of justice.

UPDATED: 9 PM EST

The first question to Hillary Clinton was also about violence at Donald Trump’s rallies. Here is what she had to say:

“All Americans should be concerned,” she said. “Donald Trump is running a very cynical campaign, pitting groups against one another, trafficking in hate and fear. He actually incites violence in the way he urges the audience on.”

She pointed to how he said he wanted to punch a protester and offered to pay legal bills for supporters who get arrested fighting back protesters.

“We have to reject this,” she said.

Clinton, like Sanders, dismissed Trump’s claim that violence was caused by her supporters.

“Donald Trump is responsible for what happens at his rallies,” she said.

UPDATED: 8:12 PM EST

“That has got to end,” Sanders said when a Black woman, who recently lost her brother to police violence, asked him what he would do create a zero policy against police violence.

“Police officers who break the law must be held accountable,” he added, saying the Department of Justice will investigate every death of civilians who die in police custody.

Further, he said that the nation needs a model police department where lethal force would be the last response, not the first response. He also argued that police departments should reflect the communities they serve.

UPDATED: 8:00 PM EST

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders about violence at Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s rallies, he said, “Donald Trump is a pathological liar.”

