Donald Trump Agrees With Stacey Dash’s “Eliminate BET” Comment, Network Fires Back With Epic Response

Actress and Fox News pundit Stacey Dash has a new ally for her controversial comments about the Oscars’ lingering diversity problem — Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential candidate caught wind of Dash’s comments about the BET and NAACP Image Awards in addition to her suggestion to eliminate of Black History Month while visiting Fox & Friends Wednesday morning. Trump, unaware that Dash is a correspondent for Fox News, called the interview “amazing.” He agreed with Dash on the idea that the aforementioned awards exclude non-African-Americans.

The Daily Beast reports:

“I saw somebody on your show today say, ‘What do we do with BET, Black Entertainment, right?’ The whites don’t get any nominations. And I thought it was an amazing interview, actually. I’ve never even thought of it from that standpoint,” Trump said. “But with all of that being said, it would certainly be nice if everybody could be represented properly. And hopefully, that’s the case, but perhaps it’s not the case. It’s a difficult situation.”

On the contrary, the network’s programming such as the BET Awards and the Hip-Hop Awards have nominated acts like Justin Bieber, Daft Punk, Eminem, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for numerous awards. Pop sensation and Golden Globe winner Sam Smith recently won the “Best New Artist” BET Award, while Macklemore and Ryan Lewis took home the trophy for “Best Group” in 2013.

BET fired back after the Fox contributor called for the elimination of the BET Awards and Black History Month. CEO Debra Lee released a statement via The Week:

“Through our award shows and programming we have recognized incredible talent that simply does not get recognized elsewhere. African American contributions to American culture are countless and we cannot and should not wait for anyone to acknowledge them.”

The network’s social media team reminded Dash that before she became critical of Black Culture, she was once a part of it.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing more backlash for his previous comments about immigration and racism. The Anti-Trump campaign called “#StopHateDumpTrump” has called on the businessman to stop his “hate speech, misogyny, Islamophobia, and racism.” Variety reports the campaign has also pointed a finger at the media, claiming Trump has morphed into a desired form of entertainment, rather than a politician.

Signees of the group’s petition include Kerry Washington, Harry Belafonte, Eve Ensler, Danny Glover, Michael Moore, Angela Davis, and Jane Fonda.

SOURCE: The Daily Beast, The Week | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Donald Trump Agrees With Stacey Dash’s “Eliminate BET” Comment, Network Fires Back With Epic Response was originally published on newsone.com

Desire Thompson Posted January 21, 2016

