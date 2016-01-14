CLOSE
Stress Reducing Prayer To Change Your Day

Stress is part of life. We can survive the great trials, if we remember that there is a Divine power  that guides us, loves us and genuinely wants us to be happy.

Today say this prayer during stressful moments:

Lord, I pray that you provide me your hand and walk me through the dark times. I ask that you reduce the burdens in my life or show me the path to get things done or rid myself of the things weighing me down. Thank you, Lord, for all you do in my life and how you will provide for me, even in these stressful times.

Have a wonderful day!

