3 Powerball Jackpot Winners In Other States And Two $2M Ticket Winners In NC

There were no winners in NC matching all numbers – 4-8-19-27-34 and Powerball 10. The winning tickets were sold in Florida, Tennessee and Southern California.

However, according to Powerball officials, there were 2 – $2million tickets sold in NC which matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball, and both played the Power Play option.

There are also three people in our state with tickets worth $100,000 and 14 tickets worth $50,000.

Read more at ABC 11.

