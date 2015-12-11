CLOSE
National
Transitional Housing Assists Single Women Achieve Independence

Gladys House

When single women are grappling with a variety of issues that could potentially lead them down a less than ideal path, programs geared toward single womanhood are few, far and in between. But Gladys House, a transitional Housing Ministry in Charlotte is filling the gap and providing a host of services to assist single women lead an independent life.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Carrie J. Pegues, Founder of Gladys House and Rev. Mary Higgs of Greater Providence Baptist Church about the various issues impacting single women and the services offered by their ministry.

 

