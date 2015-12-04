It’s estimated that over 400 homeless people are sleeping on the streets of Charlotte on a given night. Some groups and organizations characterize homelessness in the queen City as chronic – given that mental health and drug addiction often contribute to homelessness. And, addressing the drug addiction and mental health of a homeless person proves quite difficult. Although homelessness in and around Charlotte is a persisting problem, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte have employed efforts to reduce homelessness, including allocating resources to shelters and social service agencies. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Jennifer Hall, Community Resource Coordinator at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”CGFCRKOJgprM” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte Continues Fight Against Homelessness as it Readies for Holidays was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted December 4, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: