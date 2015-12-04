CLOSE
National
Home

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte Continues Fight Against Homelessness as it Readies for Holidays

0 reads
Leave a comment
JENNIFER HALL

Source: JENNIFER HALL / JENNIFER HALL

 

It’s estimated that over 400 homeless people are sleeping on the streets of Charlotte on a given night.  Some groups and organizations characterize homelessness in the queen City as chronic – given that mental health and drug addiction often contribute to homelessness.  And, addressing the drug addiction and mental health of a homeless person proves quite difficult.  Although homelessness in and around Charlotte is a persisting problem, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte have employed efforts to reduce homelessness, including allocating resources to shelters and social service agencies. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Jennifer Hall, Community Resource Coordinator at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte.

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”CGFCRKOJgprM” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte Continues Fight Against Homelessness as it Readies for Holidays was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 5 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 4 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close