Sex and Human Trafficking Continues To Grow in Charlotte

Sex and Human Trafficking continues to be a growing problem that plagues Charlotte and surrounding communities. The latest statistics in this scourge suggests that the problem will not go away any time soon. In fact, North Carolina appears to rank between number eight and ten in the nation when it comes to Sex and Human trafficking – with the city of Charlotte ranking number in the entire state. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Mark Blackwell, Founder of Charlotte based, Justice Ministries about his organization’s efforts to eliminate Sex and Human trafficking and the dangerous work of rescuing teens from this insidious trade.

Ron Holland Posted November 20, 2015

