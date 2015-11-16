Powerful Prayers To Rescue You Out Of Loneliness, Despair, Or Depression

The year was 2011. It was my 1st year moving to Chicago after graduating college. I was sitting in my apartment having a complete pity party. I had left my family, friends, and all I knew back in Louisiana to pursue God’s will for my life to become a pastor. I also was newly single after just ending a 2 year relationship.

For the first real time, I honestly felt alone. I remember immediately looking out my window and saying to God, “I need you right now.”

The feeling of loneliness is a serious deal and it’s the Enemy’s way to rob you of the rewards and joy of your present season. Loneliness can quickly turn into depression if not dealt with immediately. Here are 4 Scriptures along with prayers that will help RESCUE you out of loneliness, despair, and depression.

Deuteronomy 31:6 declares, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified become of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; He will NEVER leave you nor forsake you. Father we thank you that you have given me the strength to be strong and courageous. I believe you that your Word says for me not to be terrified for you are with me. I declare that I am not lonely for your presence is with me right now.

Psalm 27:10 , “Though my father and mother forsake me, the LORD will receive me.” Father I thank you that no matter who comes into or leaves my life that you I will not be moved. I don’t live my life for the praise of man, but I live my life for the praise of God. I thank you that I find my security in you.

