Tina Campbell Explains How Prayer Is What You Need When The Devil Tempts You

Tina Campbell

Source: CBN News / CBN News

Tina Campbell is a walking testimony to the truth. If you have ever been in her presence you would immediate experience that first hand . Music fans have had a chance to experience a little of it on Wetv’s Mary Mary.

In the video below , Tina goes into depth about prayer struggles and how we are tempted by the devil to choose wrong.

You can use her new book ‘It’s Personal‘ for prayer warfare.

Excerpt from her book:

My life looked pretty good on the outside. I’m a preacher’s kid who was basically born and raised in church. I came to know God as a kid, got serious about Him as a teen, then changed my mind and strayed, but came back to Him as a young adult. I loved the Lord and chose to have a relationship with Him but I struggled, for many years, to have a committed walk.

Tina Campbell book

Source: Tina Campbell / Excerpt

The book is available wherever books are sold.

