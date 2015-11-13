CLOSE
James Fortune “Prayer Saved My Life” [NEW MUSIC]

Check out to James Fortune’s new single “Prayer Saved My Life” in the audio player above. His inspirational and intensely spiritual single seems to be a deeply personal, yet universal thank you to those who supported him in tougher times. Click on the audio player to him beautifully share his testimony.

