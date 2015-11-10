Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time of year again: the Holidays! Which means ’tis the season for eating. So it’s okay to be a little worried about that figure you’d worked so hard for all year! Yolanda Adams has got some tips on staying slim through these trying times- click on the audio player to learn more in this important clip from Wellness Wednesday!

Listen LIVE on the “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

RELATED: 7 Ways To Stay Healthy & Eat What You Want On The Holidays! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How To Detox After The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Ways To Not Gain Weight Over The Holidays

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

How To Stay Slim For The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com