Simple Ways To Determine If Your Relationship Is God Ordained

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

The root of any relationship should begin with your relationship with God. It sets the tone for how you interact in other relationships (of all sorts). Ultimately, the more intimate you become with God, his peace will surpass your understanding. Meaning, you will be content with your portion of life, which ultimately makes you a better partner.

Here are 7 Ways to Determine if Your Relationship is God Ordained:

1) You will have peace

Through every situation that you endure together, you will have peace at the end of the day.

And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:7

2) Your desire to fulfill God’s will- will surpass your own desires.

We have all gone into relationships with our own agenda that was not in God’s will or timing; but when your heart has a genuine desire to please God, you will neglect all of your wants. God’s desire replaces your desire, and he only wants his best for you. It ultimately works out in your favor.

Delight thyself also in the Lord: and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. – Psalm 37: 4

