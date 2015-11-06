CLOSE
Has Social Media Made People Obsessed With Getting Attention Any Way That They Can? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What do you think? Is social media making people obsessed with getting attention at all costs? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

