US Congressman Brad Sherman (Democrat, California) testified God has a plan for the Federal Reserve and the country. He was born and raised in southern California, represents California’s San Fernando Valley, and has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1997. Congressman Sherman is serving his tenth term in Congress, and currently resides in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Follow @Elev8Official

Sherman testified to a congressional committee yesterday:

“God’s plan is not for things to rise in the autumn. As a matter of fact, that’s why we call it fall. Nor is it God’s plan for things to rise in winter, through the snow. God’s plan is that things rise in the spring. So if you want to be good with the almighty, you might want to delay until May.”

Watch his moving testimony.

It should be noted he is consumer rights advocate, Sherman was among the leaders behind the formation of the Consumer Financial Protection Agency, which protects consumers from financial institutions issuing credit cards and offering costly overdraft protection. Sherman also protected families’ retirement funds and college savings and put controls on companies which reward corporate CEOs multi-million dollar bonuses for bad performance. He is close to his faith and really believes he serves the people with God in his heart.

Don’t forget to read:

Make sure to join our Facebook family!

Congressman Testifies To Hill: ‘God Has A Plan For U.S.’ was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted November 6, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: