Consumer Reports: Most Reliable And Unreliable Vehicles

UK Car Sales Up 8.6 Per Cent Year on Year

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Consumer reports have come out with their latest findings in consumer vehicle reports.

Acura and Cadillac fell dramatically; Ford, Kia, Hyundai and Volkswagen made gains: the Tesla Model S performance car gets a worse than average reliability rating.

Highlights of Consumer Reports 2015 Annual Auto Survey:

Top 10 brands in 2015 Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lexus, Toyota, Audi, Mazda, Subaru, Kia, Buick, Honda, Hyundai, Mini

Bottom 4 brands: Infiniti, Cadillac, Ram, Jeep, and finally, Fiat.

10 most unreliable vehicles, starting with worst:: Fiat 500L, Ford Fiesta, Cadillac Escalade,  Jeep Cherokee, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL, Ram 2500, Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon, Nissan Pathfinder, Cadillac ATS

