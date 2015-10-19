Dr. Chris Hartwell is in studio hanging out with the morning show family! He discusses the human battle with fear and how it differs from doubt, as well as what your fear tells God.

Plus, he talks about the first step of getting over the paralysis of fear. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

Dr. Chris Hartwell: “You Have To Admit Your Contribution To The Madness You Are In” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 19, 2015

