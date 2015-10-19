Detroit Pastor Kills Intruder During Service

A pastor shot and killed a man who was allegedly trying to attack him with a brick on Sunday in the vestibule of a Detroit church, police said.

Cops say Deante Smith, 25, attacked the unidentified pastor and threatened several parishioners of The City of God church with a brick and hammer, FOX2 reported. Police said the attack was not random; the pastor and Smith knew each other and the two have had problems in the past.

Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt said a previous police report had been filed against Smith, The Detroit Free Press reported.

No one else was hurt during the episode, according to FOX2. The pastor has been questioned by police.

City of God is a non-denominational church, according to its Facebook page.

Posted October 19, 2015

