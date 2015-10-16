CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Travis Greene ‘Intentional’ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Travis Greene

Source: RCA / Promotional

Sought-after for his music ministry and serving a wide range of audiences as a youth pastor and worship leader, Travis Greene continues a busy slate this year. Following performances that included appearing at Bishop T.D. Jakes MegaFest and on BET’s “Sunday Best” star-studded finale Travis brings us an uplifting video. He now readies his album and releases this video

Intentional  will be on his new album ‘The Hill’ hitting streets on October 30, 2015.

Don’t miss these great stories:

Make sure to read these stories.

Make sure that you are part of our Facebook family!

Travis Greene ‘Intentional’ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com

Travis Greene

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close