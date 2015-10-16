Travis Greene ‘Intentional’ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Sought-after for his music ministry and serving a wide range of audiences as a youth pastor and worship leader, Travis Greene continues a busy slate this year. Following performances that included appearing at Bishop T.D. Jake’s MegaFest and on BET’s “Sunday Best” star-studded finale Travis brings us an uplifting video. He now readies his album and releases this video
Intentional will be on his new album ‘The Hill’ hitting streets on October 30, 2015.
