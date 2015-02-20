CLOSE
Chicken Marsala [RECIPE]

Chicken Marsala Recipe and IngredientsThe greatest thing about this Chicken Marsala recipe, besides the taste, is the timing-start to finish, done in UNDER 30 minutes!

Chicken Marsala Ingredients:

1lb boneless skinless chicken breast tenderloins or 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves.

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Italian flavor bread crumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter. I use Land O Lakes Garlic & Herb Butter Spread. It’s DEFINITELY worth running to the store to get it. So much flavor!

1 cup mushrooms sliced. Any type of mushroom can be used. I prefer organic baby portobella mushrooms or baby bellas as they compliment the wine well.

1/2 cup Marsala wine. I have made this with both Marsala cooking wine (Holland House – Marsala Cooking Wine, which will run you a few dollars) as well as an authentic Marsala wine-Both are delish!

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, typically half a lemon squeezed.

1 tablespoon parsley.

Click here for instructions.

Chicken Marsala [RECIPE] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

