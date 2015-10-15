Fresh new gospel artist Trinity Dawson tells Yolanda Adams and the rest of the morning show family all about himself and his upbringing!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

He explains how he went from college football player to gospel singer! Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

RELATED: Tahj Mowry: From College Football Player To “Baby Daddy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg’s Son Quits UCLA Football To Focus On A Movie Career

RELATED: Should The Penn State Football Program Be Shut Down? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/yolanda-adams-interviews/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/900951View gallery



Trinity Dawson On Transitioning From Football To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 15, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: