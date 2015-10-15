CLOSE
Trinity Dawson On Transitioning From Football To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Fresh new gospel artist Trinity Dawson tells Yolanda Adams and the rest of the morning show family all about himself and his upbringing!  

He explains how he went from college football player to gospel singer! Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

