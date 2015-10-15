Check Out Raleigh’s Most Dangerous Intersections

We know the capital city Raleigh is one of the busiest cities in NC which leads to many traffic accidents. Now the city has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections for crashes:

#1 being the intersection of Poole and New Hope Roads in Southeast Raleigh.

#2 is Hammond Road at Tryon Road in South Raleigh.

#3 Davie and Wilmington Streets downtown.

Check out the entire list of Raleigh’s Most Dangerous Intersections

souce: WTVD

