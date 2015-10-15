Check Out Raleigh’s Most Dangerous Intersections

6 reads Leave a comment
We know the capital city Raleigh is one of the busiest cities in NC which leads to many traffic accidents. Now the city has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections for crashes:
#1 being the intersection of Poole and New Hope Roads in Southeast Raleigh.
#2 is Hammond Road at Tryon Road in South Raleigh.
#3 Davie and Wilmington Streets downtown.
Check out the entire list of Raleigh’s Most Dangerous Intersections
souce: WTVD
