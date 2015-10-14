Tasha Cobbs And Erica Campbell Win Big At 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Tonight, the 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out in 41 categories, as well as 4 special awards. Co-hosted by Erica Campbell and Sadie Robertson, the night drew a record attendance at the Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University.

List of award winners are as follows:

Song of the Year: “How Can It Be,” – Lauren Daigle (writers) Jason Ingram, Jeff Johnson, Paul Mabury

Artist of the Year: Lecrae

New Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

Southern Gospel Album of Year: Pray Now – Karen Peck & New River (producer) Wayne Haun

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year: “I Luh God (ft. Big Shizz)” – Erica Campbell (writers) Warren Campbell, Erica Campbell, Lashawn Daniels

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Anomaly – Lecrae (producers) Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny, Street Symphony, S1, J. Rhodes, 808XEIite, GAWVI, Nate Robinson, Mashell, Derke Minor, Vohnbeatz, Lasanna, “Ace” Harris, Alex Medina, Jaquebeatz

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: RUN WILD, LIVE FREE, LOVE STRONG – for King & Country (producers) Seth Mosley, Tedd T. Matte Hales, Ben Glover

Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs

Praise and Worship Song of the Year: “Because He Lives (Amen)” – Matt Maher (writers) Chris Tomlin, Daniel Carson, Ed Cash, Gloria Gaither, Jason Ingram, Matt Maher, Bill Gaither

Inspirational Film: Mom’s Night Out (directors) The Erwin Brothers (producers) Affirm Films, FourBoys Ent. Provident Films, Pure Flix Ent. And TriStar Pictures

Special recognition honors also presented this evening include:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bobby Jones Gospel and John Rivers 20 The Countdown Magazine

– Bobby Jones Gospel and John Rivers 20 The Countdown Magazine GMA IMPACT AWARD – YouTube

– YouTube The Outstanding Mainstream Contribution to Gospel Music Award – Mark Burnett and Roma Downey

– Mark Burnett and Roma Downey Radio Impact Award – CCM – The Joy FM, Southern Gospel – enlighten, Gospel – WPRS – FM 104.1

The entire show will broadcast exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Sunday, October 18th at 9:00PM CST.

Watch the exclusive video below in which Erica Campbell talks about her favorite Dove Moment Ever!

