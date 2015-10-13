Justices Hear Arguments Regarding Teens With Life Sentences

Inmates serving life terms for murders they committed as teenagers were anxiously waiting for the Supreme Court Tuesday for signs about whether they will have a chance to seek their freedom. However the 75-minute high court argument in the case of a Louisiana man who has been imprisoned since 1963 ended with a clear possibility that the justices could dismiss the case on technical grounds and perhaps take up another inmate’s plea in the spring.

There was more time spent debating whether the court has authority to hear the case of Henry Montgomery than it did considering the merits of his claim. Three years ago, the justices rejected automatic life sentences with no chance of release for teenage killers.

On Tuesday the main question for the court was whether that decision in Miller v. Alabama should be extended retroactively to Montgomery as well as hundreds of other inmates whose convictions are final. In the 5-4 decision in 2012, Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority that judges weighing prison terms for young offenders “the mitigating qualities of youth,” such as immaturity and the failure to fully understand the consequences of their actions should be taken into account.

Kyle Duncan, arguing on behalf of the state of Louisiana, claims the Alabama decision doesn’t qualify as an extraordinary ruling which should be extended to older cases due to the fact that it left open the imposition of life without parole for people under 18 if courts take account of a defendant’s circumstances.

Kagan disagreed on the significance of the Alabama decision, noting that courts now have to consider less severe punishments. If the court says it should not have taken up Montgomery’s case, others are waiting for their cases to be heard as well.

