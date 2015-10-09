Malcolm-Jamal Warner Says The Legacy Of “The Cosby Show” Is Tarnished

“The Cosby Show” actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner claims the series’ legacy is “tarnished” by the sexual assault allegations made against Bill Cosby. Warner who starred as Cosby’s son, Theo Huxtable, on the long-running NBC sitcom said

“My biggest concern is when it comes to images of people of color on television and film, no matter what … negative stereotypes of people of color, we’ve always had ‘The Cosby Show’ to hold up against that. And the fact that we no longer have that, that’s the thing that saddens me the most because in a few generations the Huxtables will have been just a fairy tale. The legacy can’t help but be tarnished. …’The Cosby Show’ was part of the fiber of American culture so to see that, to see that the show doesn’t necessarily have the same sheen that it once did, is definitely a downer.”

Warner said he has been in touch with Cosby, however he would not comment on their conversations. During an interview on Thursday Warner also said “I think the things that we discussed really have to stay private between us. But it’s just a bad situation all around — for him, for his family, the women, their families, the legacy of the show.”

On Friday, 29 Cosby accusers are set to talk about their allegations on a “Dateline NBC” special. Three separate lawsuits have been filed against him, however Cosby has never been charged, and has denied some of the allegations.

