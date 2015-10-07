Prayer For Battling Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. While most people are aware of breast cancer, many forget to take the steps to have a plan to detect the disease in its early stages and encourage others to do the same. We have made a lot of progress but still have a long way to go.

Prayer always helps. Who better to go to but the great intervention master.

Heavenly Father, Please hold me close at this time of uncertainty. Remind me of your promises when I am feeling overwhelmed. Whisper words of love when I feel alone. Lie me down in peace when I am weary. Give all who care for me great waves of wisdom. Lead me through this journey singing songs of hope over my life. Quiet my soul as I face the surgery and treatment of this breast cancer. Come quell the fears that I have, and fill my heart and mind with your everlasting love. Amen.

Posted October 7, 2015

