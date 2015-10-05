CLOSE
3T On Living Up To The Jackson Family Name [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

3T, music group and the sons of Tito Jackson, chat with Yolanda Adams about their new lifetime docu-series, “The Jacksons: Next Generation.” They go in depth about all that the series will reveal about their struggles; balancing their parenthood with their artistry and how they deal with handling the expectations of living up to the Jackson name.

Plus, they discuss their decision to take in the children of Michael Jackson after his untimely passing. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

