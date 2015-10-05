3T, music group and the sons of Tito Jackson, chat with Yolanda Adams about their new lifetime docu-series, “The Jacksons: Next Generation.” They go in depth about all that the series will reveal about their struggles; balancing their parenthood with their artistry and how they deal with handling the expectations of living up to the Jackson name.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Plus, they discuss their decision to take in the children of Michael Jackson after his untimely passing. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

RELATED: Katherine Jackson Speaks: Someone’s Trying To Take My Grandkids From Me [VIDEO]

RELATED: Never Can Say Goodbye: How Much Money Has Michael Jackson Made Since His Death? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Paris Jackson Heads To Longer-Term Treatment Center

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/yolanda-adams-interviews/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/904250View gallery

3T On Living Up To The Jackson Family Name [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 5, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: