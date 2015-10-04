Can You Really Handle Your Blessings?

His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.- Matthew 25:23

“Who wants to be a millionaire?” is a popular television show. Quite frankly most would eagerly raise their hands if posed with this question. I have yet to meet a person who at some point had no desire to become wealthy.

For many people the thought of wealth accumulation is not so much about mansions, private jets, and exclusive automobiles as much as it is about security and erasing doubts about their future. Financial security brings a sense of confidence and stability that we all crave.

I’m no longer impressed with people that accumulate wealth. I’m more impressed with those that are able to maintain their wealth. It has become a popular narrative to see and hear about people that have lost their fortunes through overspending, deceitful advisers and poor fiscal discipline. It’s a tragedy that seems to be repeated over and over from lottery winners, and athletes to entertainers.

The truth is if you can’t handle $1000 you won’t be able to manage $100,000. And if you are undisciplined with $100,000, then $1,000,000 will pass through your hands like the wind.

Financial discipline starts with what has already been entrusted to you. Master what you currently have and only then can you be trusted with more.

Dr. Claybrooks, M.D., is one of the youngest board-certified Metro-Detroit spine surgeons among the elite African-American surgeons in the United States who specializes in complex spine surgeries and is author of “The Black Student’s Guide To Success.” www.blackstudentsguide.com

